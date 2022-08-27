Kerala CM Condemns Attack on CPI(M) Thiruvananthapuram Office, Blames RSS for Alleged Role

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday condemned the attack on ruling CPI(M)’s district office here and said a public opinion should be formed against those who target the party offices and its workers. The CPI(M) district committee office in the state capital was pelted with stones by unidentified men in the small hours of Saturday.

The attack was carried out by a group of bike-borne men at around 2 AM. The windscreens of the vehicles parked in the courtyard of the building were damaged in the stone pelting, police said. Meanwhile, Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor, E P Jayarajan, alleged that “RSS criminals” were behind the attack and expressed hope that police will nab them soon.

Party leader Anavoor Nagappan also alleged the role of the BJP behind the attack. However, the BJP has not reacted to the allegations.

In a statement, Vijayan said, “A strong public opinion should be formed against the attack on the party offices and workers. It’s a move to destroy the peaceful atmosphere in the state. The police has been instructed to bring the culprits to book.”

The CM, who visited the district committee office, appealed to the people to remain calm and peaceful and not to fall for such provocations. Jayarajan said the Sangh Parivar elements were purposefully engaged in ‘destroying’ the peace and harmony prevailing in the society.

“It was the RSS criminals, who attacked the district committee office. Stones were hurled on the car of the District Secretary and it seems like their aim was to attack if someone came out of the office on hearing the noises outside.”

He further alleged that the BJP never allows the Thiruvananthapuram corporation to function properly and aims to create issues in the council meeting. “When we undertook a march to explain the role of BJP in hampering the development prospects of Thiruvananthapuram, the RSS activists attacked our workers. They were expecting us to retaliate,” Jayarajan added. A Left corporator, Gayathri Babu, was on Friday attacked allegedly by RSS activists.

