1-min read

Kerala CM Flags Concerns Over High Airfares; Aviation Ministry to Look Into Issue

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Sunday held discussions with Union Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola here on various issues, including airfares, increasing flights and further developing aviation infrastructure in the state.

PTI

Updated:June 9, 2019, 7:07 PM IST
Kerala CM Flags Concerns Over High Airfares; Aviation Ministry to Look Into Issue
File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
New Delhi: Civil aviation ministry will look into steep rise in airfares for domestic and international flights to and from Kerala during festival seasons.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Sunday held discussions with Union Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola here on various issues, including airfares, increasing flights and further developing aviation infrastructure in the state.

During the meeting here, the chief minister raised the issue of spike in air ticket prices during festival seasons such as Onam, Christmas and Eid.

He also sought more flight services by Air India and budget carriers to Kerala.

Kharola said the ministry would look into the issue of high airfares. A meeting of airlines to discuss the issue would be convened, according to a release issued by the Kerala government.

The state government will also convene a meeting of stakeholders at the end of July to discuss ways for development of airports as well as ensure latest facilities.

According to the release, the government would be working towards making Kerala an aviation hub.

Kerala has four international airports, the highest for any state.

