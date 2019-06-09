Kerala CM Flags Concerns Over High Airfares; Aviation Ministry to Look Into Issue
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Sunday held discussions with Union Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola here on various issues, including airfares, increasing flights and further developing aviation infrastructure in the state.
File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
New Delhi: Civil aviation ministry will look into steep rise in airfares for domestic and international flights to and from Kerala during festival seasons.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Sunday held discussions with Union Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola here on various issues, including airfares, increasing flights and further developing aviation infrastructure in the state.
During the meeting here, the chief minister raised the issue of spike in air ticket prices during festival seasons such as Onam, Christmas and Eid.
He also sought more flight services by Air India and budget carriers to Kerala.
Kharola said the ministry would look into the issue of high airfares. A meeting of airlines to discuss the issue would be convened, according to a release issued by the Kerala government.
The state government will also convene a meeting of stakeholders at the end of July to discuss ways for development of airports as well as ensure latest facilities.
According to the release, the government would be working towards making Kerala an aviation hub.
Kerala has four international airports, the highest for any state.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Net Bowler Given All-Clear After Blow To Head From Warner Shot
- Weekly Tech Recap: Apple WWDC 2019, PUBG Lite, Redmi K20 India Launch and More
- PUBG Lite is Coming to India, Everything You Need to Know
- Hero Maestro Edge 125 First Ride Review: Comfortable & Classy
- OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Going Sale Starting June 11 in India
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s