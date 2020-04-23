Kerala CM Moots New Proposal for Contribution to Covid-19 Fund, Month's Salary to be Cut in 5 EMIs

Thiruvananthapuram: After facing opposition over contribution of one month's salary of all state government officials towards the CM’s Covid Relief Fund, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday came out with another proposal: six-day salary deduction in the next five months as a temporary measure, which means a month's salary in five months.

"Everyone should cooperate and come to the state's help," said Vijayan.

The state government earlier this month had decided to deduct one-month salary of all government employees as contribution to relief fund, sparking opposition from various quarters.

"Even with two floods (last year and in 2018), we have been able to grow above 7 per cent. This pandemic has badly hit the economy. We are a consumer state, solely dependent on tourism and the diaspora, both are struggling now. Our various demands and requests with the Centre have been shot down. But we have to move forward... we are getting good response from the people towards the CM Covid Relief Fund," Vijayan told media.

He said the latest proposal is that all employees should contribute six day's salary every month for the next five months, temporarily.

"The salary of Ministers, legislators and other people's representatives will be cut by 30 per cent every month for a year," said Vijayan.

The salary deduction is temporary and it will be returned when the state's economy springs back to normal, he added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365