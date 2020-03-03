English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Calls All-party Meet to Discuss Census Operations

File photo of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala, on December 31, became the first state in the country to pass a resolution in its assembly that the CAA will not be implemented in the state.

  • IANS Thiruvananthapuram
  • Last Updated: March 3, 2020, 9:04 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday informed the state Assembly that an all-party meeting has been called on March 16 to discuss the Census operations.

"National Population Register (NPR) will not happen in Kerala, but Census operations has no relation with NPR. We have made it very clear in the past that neither CAA nor NPR will happen in our state, but with doubts still lingering in the minds of the people, we decided to call an all-party meeting to discuss about the Census operations," he said.

