Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Calls All-party Meet to Discuss Census Operations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday informed the state Assembly that an all-party meeting has been called on March 16 to discuss the Census operations.

"National Population Register (NPR) will not happen in Kerala, but Census operations has no relation with NPR. We have made it very clear in the past that neither CAA nor NPR will happen in our state, but with doubts still lingering in the minds of the people, we decided to call an all-party meeting to discuss about the Census operations," he said.

Kerala, on December 31, became the first state in the country to pass a resolution in its assembly that the CAA will not be implemented in the state.



