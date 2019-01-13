English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala CM Backs Out of Program Celebrating Menstruation; Kicks Up Row
The organisers had informed the media that Vijayan, who had organised 'Women's Wall' program on women empowerment on January 1, would participate in the program on Sunday to be attended by cultural icons of the Left.
File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
Loading...
Kochi: A controversy erupted in Kerala after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday backed out of a program organised in Kochi to "celebrate menstruation" in a bid to end the stigma associated with the biological process.
The two-day program titled 'Aarpo Aarthavam' (Hurray menses!) was organised by some activist groups in response to widespread protests in the state by right-wing outfits over the implementation of a Supreme Court verdict, permitting the entry of women in the menstruating age groups into Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.
The organisers had informed the media that Vijayan, who had organised 'Women's Wall' program on women empowerment on January 1, would participate in the program Sunday to be attended by cultural icons of the Left.
However, government sources said the chief minister had not consented to attend the function.
Citing the schedule of the CM prepared by his office, the sources said Vijayan had four back-to-back programs in Kochi on Sunday, but the 'Aarpo Aarthavam' function was not on the list.
Meanwhile, sources claimed that the presence of people with extreme Leftist views in the program might have forced the Kerala chief minister to skip the function.
The program, which began Saturday, aimed at ending the stigma around menstruation that is still considered taboo by a significant section of Kerala society.
"Kabali" director Pa Ranjith spoke at the event on Saturday.
Over 35 lakh women from various walks of life had participated in the 620 km-long state-sponsored 'Women's Wall' campaign stretching from the northern tip of Kasaragod to the southern end of the state on January 1 to uphold gender equality and renaissance values.
The two-day program titled 'Aarpo Aarthavam' (Hurray menses!) was organised by some activist groups in response to widespread protests in the state by right-wing outfits over the implementation of a Supreme Court verdict, permitting the entry of women in the menstruating age groups into Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.
The organisers had informed the media that Vijayan, who had organised 'Women's Wall' program on women empowerment on January 1, would participate in the program Sunday to be attended by cultural icons of the Left.
However, government sources said the chief minister had not consented to attend the function.
Citing the schedule of the CM prepared by his office, the sources said Vijayan had four back-to-back programs in Kochi on Sunday, but the 'Aarpo Aarthavam' function was not on the list.
Meanwhile, sources claimed that the presence of people with extreme Leftist views in the program might have forced the Kerala chief minister to skip the function.
The program, which began Saturday, aimed at ending the stigma around menstruation that is still considered taboo by a significant section of Kerala society.
"Kabali" director Pa Ranjith spoke at the event on Saturday.
Over 35 lakh women from various walks of life had participated in the 620 km-long state-sponsored 'Women's Wall' campaign stretching from the northern tip of Kasaragod to the southern end of the state on January 1 to uphold gender equality and renaissance values.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Live TV
Recommended For You
- China Riots: If You're Angry and You Know It, Break This Room
- After Several Delays, Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 to Finally Release on July 26
- Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal: History and Significance
- Xiaomi Mi Band 3 Review: This Rivals Fitbit's Fitness Bands, And Costs Significantly Lesser
- PBL: Mumbai Rockets to Face Bengaluru Raptors in Final
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results