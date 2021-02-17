Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Launches First Route of Kochi Water Metro Project

On Monday, February 15, the first route and terminal buildings of the Kochi Water Metro project were inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan through video conferencing. While launching the first route of the project, Vijayan said that it is an affordable and environment friendly transport system. The Kerala CM also took to Twitter and shared the development along with several pictures of the project. He dedicated the 520 km long first phase of the national waterways to the nation.

Vijayan added that over the last five years, the state of Kerala has made a ‘quantum leap’ in the sectors of mobility and transportation.

https://twitter.com/vijayanpinarayi/status/1361280990526640128

As reported by ANI, while launching the first Vyttila-Kakkanad route, Vijayan also informed that those who have lost their houses due to the implementation of the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) will also be rehabilitated as a project aiming to do the same is being launched.

https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/kerala-cm-inaugurates-first-route-of-kochi-water-metro-project20210216042727/

Along with the first route, he launched the IURWT project bridge which will be renewing six canals of 34 kilometres. He also inaugurated the Petta or Panamkutty Bridge for traffic which has been constructed for the extension of phase one from Petta to Thrippunithura.

The report mentions that 70 metres of the Panamkutty Bridge is over the Poorna river out of the total 250 metres.

The Kochi Water Metro project by the Kochi Metro Rail Limited will act as a service to connect islands where the transport accessibility is limited. Under the Kochi Metro project,15 routes have been identified. As many as 10 islands will be connected through this project which will have 78 hybrid ferries and 38 jetties.

The project aims to benefit 10,00,000 people living on the islands in Kochi. It is expected that the metro project will improve livelihood by promoting commercial activities in the region and enhancing tourism as well.