Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Makes Personal Contribution of Rs 1 Lakh For Flood Relief
Pinarayi Vijayan had also asked everyone to express solidarity with the people of Kerala in their hour of crisis.
File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
Thiruvananthapuram: With Kerala facing an unprecedented rain havoc, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has made a personal contribution of Rs one lakh to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).
Urging everyone to contribute generously to relief efforts, Vijayan said in a Facebook post that rebuilding the affected areas is going to be an arduous task.
The Chief Minister had also asked everyone to express solidarity with the people of the state in their hour of crisis.
Meanwhile, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday announced a relief assistance of Rs 1 crore to the Kerala government to tackle the situation arising out of floods.
He also appealed to traders, industrialists and others to make generous contributions to the Puducherry Chief Minister Relief Fund which would be sent to the Kerala government for relief works.
Twenty nine people have so far been killed in the heavy rains and floods since August 8 in the state and many homes damaged and crops destroyed.
