Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Says None Can Protect the Accused in Stabbing Incident at University College

Kerala chief minister assured that the government will not allow violence to take place inside the campus and said such wrongdoings should be stopped and rectified.

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2019, 8:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Says None Can Protect the Accused in Stabbing Incident at University College
File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
Loading...

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday termed the stabbing incident at the University College here as "unfortunate" and said none will protect the accused.

The University College is one of the best government colleges in the country and the students who study there are brilliant, Vijayan told reporters here.

University College, one of the oldest and most prestigious institutions of higher education in India, has been in the news after two student leaders belonging to pro-CPI(M) students organisation the Students Federation of India (SFI) were arrested for stabbing another.

Akhil, a third-year Political Science student, was stabbed in the chest on July 12.

"University College is one of the best government colleges in the country. The students who study there are brilliant. The college has got A Grade and national accreditation. But the things happened there are unfortunate," Vijayan said. The government will not protect the wrongdoers, he added.

"Violence occurred in college. No one is going to protect the accused. We have taken the necessary action. We will not allow violence to take place inside the campuses. Such wrongdoing should be stopped and rectified," the chief minister said.

Some wanted to use the situation for political gain and wanted either closure of the institution or shifting its location, he said.

On the injuries suffered by CPI's Muvattupuzha MLA, Eldho Abraham, during police lathicharge at Kochi, Vijayan said it was unfortunate and added that he had sought a report from the Ernakulam district Collector.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram