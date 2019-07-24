Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Says None Can Protect the Accused in Stabbing Incident at University College

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday termed the stabbing incident at the University College here as "unfortunate" and said none will protect the accused.

The University College is one of the best government colleges in the country and the students who study there are brilliant, Vijayan told reporters here.

University College, one of the oldest and most prestigious institutions of higher education in India, has been in the news after two student leaders belonging to pro-CPI(M) students organisation the Students Federation of India (SFI) were arrested for stabbing another.

Akhil, a third-year Political Science student, was stabbed in the chest on July 12.

"University College is one of the best government colleges in the country. The students who study there are brilliant. The college has got A Grade and national accreditation. But the things happened there are unfortunate," Vijayan said. The government will not protect the wrongdoers, he added.

"Violence occurred in college. No one is going to protect the accused. We have taken the necessary action. We will not allow violence to take place inside the campuses. Such wrongdoing should be stopped and rectified," the chief minister said.

Some wanted to use the situation for political gain and wanted either closure of the institution or shifting its location, he said.

On the injuries suffered by CPI's Muvattupuzha MLA, Eldho Abraham, during police lathicharge at Kochi, Vijayan said it was unfortunate and added that he had sought a report from the Ernakulam district Collector.