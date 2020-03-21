Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Seeks Centre's Help to Bring Back Indian Students Stranded in Kuala Lumpur

Thiruvananthpuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday sought the Centre's immediate intervention to help around 250 stranded Indian students in Kuala Lumpur and ensure their safe return.

In a letter to External Affairs minister S Jaishankar, Vijayan brought the plight of the students to the minister's notice and said they should be brought back after following all health procedures.

"They are stranded at the airport because of the cancellation of flights to India.

It has been reported that about 250 students in Kuala Lumpur are unable to return home," the chief minister said.

