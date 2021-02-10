Vijayan Quotes ICMR Sero Survey, Argues Spread of Covid-19 Controlled in Kerala Compared to Other States

Amid a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday quoted Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) seroprevalence survey and said that the spread of the disease has been well-controlled in Kerala when compared to India's other states.

Speaking to media here, Vijayan said that the fact that more cases were being reported in Kerala shows the state has systems in place to track and trace Covid-19 cases. "Some are saying in Kerala Covid cases are increasing, while in the rest of India they are decreasing. That's not right. The spread has been much less in Kerala than rest of India. More cases being reported in Kerala shows that we have systems in place to track and trace," he said.

The CM backed his comments using the ICMR seroprevalence survey conducted in May 2020. He said that seven in 1,000 people had Covid-19 in India while only three in 1,000 were infected in Kerala. In August, 26 people in 1,000 in the country had the disease and only eight in 1,000 in Kerala. According to the December survey, while 220 people in 1,000 in India had tested positive for Covid, in Kerala only 116 in 1,000 had.

Vijayan said, "The survey shows that it is almost half of the national count. This shows that Kerala has been able to control the spread of Covid-19 much better compared to other states. This shows that Kerala is in the right direction when it comes to Covid prevention."

He added that the report also gives warns that in India one in every four people have Covid, while in Kerala one in 10 persons have it. "This means that there are more number of people in our state who can get Covid," he said.

The CM added that until the majority population gets vaccinated, caution must be exercised.

On Wednesday, Kerala recorded 5,980 Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths. A total of 64,346 patients are currently under treatment in the state and 80,106 samples were tested in last 24 hours. As many as 5,745 patients have recovered today.