Kerala CM Raps People for Being 'Complacent', to Launch Strict Action Against Violators of Covid-19 Norms

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday blamed people’s “complacency” for the sudden surge in the COVID 19 cases in the state and emphasised on the need to maintain physical distancing and quarantine measures as the battle against the virus continues.

Speaking at the inauguration of 102 online family health centres in the state, Vijayan said, “After a point, there has been complacency in our part that has led to the spread of the virus,” urging people to strictly follow the quarantine measures and physical distancing to control the pandemic.

"There has been some compromise or some complacency in some places. We are bringing a change to that. Stringent measures will be implemented. There will be some complaints but to control the pandemic it is very important to take precaution so that the spread does not happen," the Chief Minister said.

"We had taken all the precautions earlier but due to several reasons, which I am not going into now, a message was sent to the people that this (the pandemic) is not a big issue. We should remember with guilt that this has led to today's situation. At least those responsible should remember it with guilt,” he added.

On August 2, 1,169 people were tested positive, out of which, 991 were through contacts. The source of infection for 56 people are still unknown and 29 health workers have been tested positive of the virus.

As on August 3, there are 11,342 active cases in Kerala with 82 fatalities.