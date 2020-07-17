Kerala CM Says Community Transmission of Covid-19 Under Way in Coastal Areas of State Capital

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that community transmission of coronavirus has started in certain areas of state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The situation is very severe in Poonthura and Pulluvila areas where the spread is underway, he said.

The central government so far has denied community transmission of the disease in India.

In Thiruvananthapuram, 246 new cases were reported on Friday -- of this number, only two are people who came from outside the state, 237 contracted infection through contacts and the source of infection of three people are unknown. Four health workers have also tested positive.

Vijayan said the spread in the coastal areas is very rapid. In Pulluvila, of the 91 samples tested, 57 are positive and in Poonthura 26 of the 50 samples tested positive.

Vijayan said there will be a complete lockdown in the entire coastal area and details will be issued soon. The coastal areas in Thiruvananthapuram will be divided into three zones and strict restrictions will be implemented. City police commissioner Balramkumar Upadhyay will be the special officer and SP rank officers in charge of the three zones.

Vijayan said there should not be movement from these areas to other parts of the district or even within the containment zones.

In Kerala, 791 people were tested on Friday -- of this 532 are through contact and the source of infection of 42 is unknown.