Kerala CM Says No Community Transmission of Covid-19 in State So Far

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said there is no community transmission of COVID-19 in the state so far.

As part of the sentinel surveillance, random tests were conducted on frontline workers like health workers, police personnel and on guest labourers and elderly people.

"About 5,630 samples were tested from health workers, police personnel, guest labourers and elderly. Only four tested positive so far. What this means is that community transmission has not happened in Kerala," he said, adding that quarantine measures adopted by the state have also proved to be a success.

"Till now the cases through contact are very less, but we have to be scared of the spread through contacts," he said, adding that people have to strictly follow social distancing norms to avoid the spread through contacts.

At least 74,426 people have come into the state so far from abroad and other states; of this 44,712 people were from red zone districts. Kerala currently has 142 active cases of which 115 are from abroad and other states.

The total number of cases in the state is 642 of which 142 are active cases.