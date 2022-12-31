Kerala: CM Vijayan Holds Covid Review Meet As 472 Active Cases Reported, 72 People in Hospital

Amid rising coronavirus cases across the country, Kerala has currently recorded has 474 active cases. At least 72 people have been hospitalised, with 13 in the intensive care unit.

A covid-19 review meet, presided by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was held as cases continue to uptick. Vijayan has called for “immediate" administration of booster shots, especially for people over the age of 60, those with comorbidities and covid-19 front line workers.

The chief minister also said that it would be appropriate to wear masks in crowded areas, AC rooms and public places depending on the situation.

Vijayan highlighted that as the new virus variant has a high spread potential and therefore everyone should be cautious. Along with the health department, the local self government department should also be vigilant, he added.

Vijayan has asked for instructions given by the central government regarding the virus to be implemented in the same way.

Precautionary measures

On an average, 7,000 tests are being conducted throughout the state, Health Minister Veena George said. Sufficient oxygen production is taking place with oxygen plants being installed in all district hospitals.

Among other measures are the resumption of a covid-19 monitory cell. The The Rapid Response Team met and issued guidelines. The minister also said that I. E. C awareness has been strengthened.

Kerala Medical Service Corporation has also been directed to provide medicines, masks and PPE kits as per requirement.

Read all the Latest India News here