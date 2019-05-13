Kerala Company Fires Man For ‘Abusive’ Facebook Comment on Thrissur Pooram

: A car dealer in Kerala fired one of its employees for making an "abusive” comment on a Facebook post on Thrissur Pooram, billed as the ‘mother of all poorams’ in the state.On Sunday, Fahad KP, who was working at AM Motors in Malappuram as a Team leader, was handed his termination letter by the company for using “filthy language” on a particular post on Facebook that enraged social media users for allegedly insulting the festival of Thrissur Pooram.The wrath of social media reached AM Motor’s office as angry users called up the company office protesting against Fahad’s comment and demanded his immediate sacking. The screenshots of his comments also went viral.Fahad’s termination letter stated, “Mr Fahad KP has conducted grave misconduct by using filthy language against Thrissur Pooram. Your action has created huge damage to this establishment and your aim was to tarnish the reputation of the firm. The management cannot tolerate this and we have no other alternative to take other than termination.”Soon after AM Motors fired him, it put up a post on its official Facebook page saying that Fahad is no longer an employee of the company.“Once again, AM MOTORS upheld social values and terminated Fahad KP for indulging in communally sensitive social media activism and violating the code of conduct of AM MOTORS. Thank you well-wishers for your understanding and trust!” the post read.Soon, commenters started praising the company’s “timely intervention” in “upholding the sentiments of a larger community.”After some social media users doubted the sudden termination, AM Motors said they had taken the action even on Sunday, which is a holiday.“We took the action in an hour after the incident came to our notice, there is no need to play fake games here,” AM Motors replied to one such query.The festival of Thrissur Pooram was formally inaugurated by 54-year-old Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran after an order disallowing a 54-year-old tusker from taking part in the festivities was reversed on Saturday. The clearance to the government was given after a team of three veterinarians conducted the medical examination of the 54-year-old elephant.Since 2014, the elephant has been been performing the ritual and has a big fan following in the state. However, after two persons were killed by the animal during a house-warming celebration in Guruvayur in February this year, the district administration had imposed a ban on its participation in festivals.