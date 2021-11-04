Kerala Continues to Record Over 7,000 new Covid cases

vid tallies as the state on Thursday saw 7,545 people turn positive after 71,841 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate stood at 10.50 per cent, said a statement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala, for several weeks, is continuing to register over 50 per cent of the new daily cases in the country.

Thursday also saw 5,936 recoveries taking the total number of active cases in the state to 74,552 of which 7.2 per cent are in various hospitals.

Another 55 Covid deaths were reported, taking the total death toll to 32,734.

On the vaccination front, 95 per cent of the above aged 18 population (2.53 crore have taken their first dose of vaccines, of which 52.5 per cent (1.40 crore have taken both their doses.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.