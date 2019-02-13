English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala Cop Booked for Trying to Sexually Assault 17-year-old Girl in Train
The 38-year-old accused had tried to sexually harass her near Sasthamkotta while travelling in a Thiruvananthapuram-bound train two weeks ago, the police said. He has been on the run ever since the incident happened.
Thiruvananthapuram: A manhunt is on to trace a police officer who allegedly attempted to sexually assault a 17-year-old girl on a moving train in Kerala, railway police said on Wednesday.
The accused, identified as Dinshad, an officer under the Vigilance department of the state police, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on the complaint of the girl, they said.
As per the complaint, the 38-year-old accused had tried to sexually harass her near Sasthamkotta while travelling in a Thiruvananthapuram-bound train two weeks ago, the police said.
A case was registered soon after she had registered a complaint with the railway police here.
"The accused, who was immediately suspended from service, is absconding now," a police officer said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
