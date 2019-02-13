LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kerala Cop Booked for Trying to Sexually Assault 17-year-old Girl in Train

The 38-year-old accused had tried to sexually harass her near Sasthamkotta while travelling in a Thiruvananthapuram-bound train two weeks ago, the police said. He has been on the run ever since the incident happened.

PTI

Updated:February 13, 2019, 8:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kerala Cop Booked for Trying to Sexually Assault 17-year-old Girl in Train
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: A manhunt is on to trace a police officer who allegedly attempted to sexually assault a 17-year-old girl on a moving train in Kerala, railway police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Dinshad, an officer under the Vigilance department of the state police, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on the complaint of the girl, they said.

As per the complaint, the 38-year-old accused had tried to sexually harass her near Sasthamkotta while travelling in a Thiruvananthapuram-bound train two weeks ago, the police said.

A case was registered soon after she had registered a complaint with the railway police here.

"The accused, who was immediately suspended from service, is absconding now," a police officer said.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram