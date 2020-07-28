Kerala Cop Steals Exotic Plant With Colleague's Help, 'God's Eye' Helps Catch Culprit

A Kerala police officer was accused of stealing an 'expensive' potted plant during a night patrol in Chempazhanthy area of Thiruvananthapuram on June 16. The incident came to light after the owners checked the footage of a CCTV camera installed nearby.

The accused Sub Inspector with the help of a fellow policeman stole the plant at around 4.50 am. In the visuals, the SI was seen stealing the plant while her colleague took quick surveillance of the surroundings before whisking her away.

Although the owner did not file an official complaint in the matter but it soon became a talk of the town. Taking cognizance of the rumours, the Intelligence Department launched a probe and handed over a report to the higher authorities. Further investigation in the matter is underway.