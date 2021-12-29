Kerala Cop Suspended for Leaking Sensitive Information on RSS Workers to SDPI

Amidst clashes and tension between Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in the State, a Kerala policeman was suspended for leaking sensitive information on RSS workers from police crime records to SDPI.

PK Anas, a Civil Police Officer in Kerala Police with Karimannoor station in Idukki, was suspended for leaking information on RSS workers from the police database to the private chat groups of the SDPI workers.

This follows the evidence found while searching the phone records of a few SDPI activists arrested on December 2 in a case wherein some of them allegedly assaulted a bus conductor. The KSRTC conductor, named Manu Sudhan, belonging to Scheduled Tribe, was attacked by a gang at Mangattu Kavala in Thodupuzha.

The attack was allegedly for posting communally sensitive messages on Facebook.

A few persons with SDPI links were taken into custody at Thodupuzha Police station for the attack. While searching their phones the police found information on RSS workers from the police records. Later four SDPI workers were arrested in the case for an attack on Manu Sudhan.

On an inquiry, the police found Anas had close links with one of the arrested, Shanavas, an SDPI worker from Vannappuram inThodupuzha, for 11 years. Anas allegedly leaked information to Shanavas.

After the preliminary investigation, the CPO, a native of Vannappuram was transferred to the Idukki headquarters.

However, he was suspended by the district police Superintendent from the service on Tuesday after a detailed probe.

A leader of SDPI was killed on December 18 in Alappuzha allegedly by RSS workers and a BJP leader was killed allegedly by SDPI workers within 12 hours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.