English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala Cop Suspended for Trespassing Into Labour Ward Wearing Burqa, Absconding
There were 8 women along with their newborns in the ward, besides some relatives of the patients and two nurses when Noor Sameer, a body builder, entered the ward clad in the garment worn by Muslim women.
Picture used of representation purpose. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Loading...
Idukki(Ker): A 42-year-old police officer who sneaked into the labour ward of a private hospital here wearing a burqa, has been suspended, police said Sunday.
The incident took place on Friday night at the Al Ashar Super Speciality hospital in the high range Idukki district.
There were 8 women along with their newborns in the ward, besides some relatives of the patients and two nurses when Noor Sameer, a body builder, entered the ward clad in the garment worn by Muslim women, Thodupuzha police Sub Inspector, V C Vishnukumar, said.
Upon noticing the 'woman's' footwear and stride, some of the bystanders grew suspicious and raised an alarm.
Following a chase, Sameer was caught by the security personnel but let off after he told them he was a police officer.
The accused is still absconding, police said adding it is yet to ascertain why he tried to enter the ward.
A case has been registered against the police officer, under various sections of the IPC for trespassing, impersonation and voyeurism, Idukki district police chief K B Venugopal, told PTI.
The incident took place on Friday night at the Al Ashar Super Speciality hospital in the high range Idukki district.
There were 8 women along with their newborns in the ward, besides some relatives of the patients and two nurses when Noor Sameer, a body builder, entered the ward clad in the garment worn by Muslim women, Thodupuzha police Sub Inspector, V C Vishnukumar, said.
Upon noticing the 'woman's' footwear and stride, some of the bystanders grew suspicious and raised an alarm.
Following a chase, Sameer was caught by the security personnel but let off after he told them he was a police officer.
The accused is still absconding, police said adding it is yet to ascertain why he tried to enter the ward.
A case has been registered against the police officer, under various sections of the IPC for trespassing, impersonation and voyeurism, Idukki district police chief K B Venugopal, told PTI.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Messi is Always to Blame': Maradona Advises Argentina Star Against Return to National Team
- OPINION| Anandiben Patel Advised Schoolgirls to Make 'Perfect Daal'. Really, Now?
- Apple iPhone XS Max Charging Issues: The Curious Case of iOS 12 And How an Update May Fix it
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix and Amazon Prime This Week
- Ever Wanted to Name a Baby Giant Panda? A Japanese Zoo is Taking Suggestions; Apply Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...