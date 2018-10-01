Kerala Cop Suspended for Trespassing Into Labour Ward Wearing Burqa, Absconding

): A 42-year-old police officer who sneaked into the labour ward of a private hospital here wearing a burqa, has been suspended, police said Sunday.The incident took place on Friday night at the Al Ashar Super Speciality hospital in the high range Idukki district.There were 8 women along with their newborns in the ward, besides some relatives of the patients and two nurses when Noor Sameer, a body builder, entered the ward clad in the garment worn by Muslim women, Thodupuzha police Sub Inspector, V C Vishnukumar, said.Upon noticing the 'woman's' footwear and stride, some of the bystanders grew suspicious and raised an alarm.Following a chase, Sameer was caught by the security personnel but let off after he told them he was a police officer.The accused is still absconding, police said adding it is yet to ascertain why he tried to enter the ward.A case has been registered against the police officer, under various sections of the IPC for trespassing, impersonation and voyeurism, Idukki district police chief K B Venugopal, told PTI.