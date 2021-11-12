Kerala Cop Who Fought Sand Mafia Passes Away 24 Years After a Near-Fatal Accident

TK Muhammad Shafiq, a police officer who took on the sand mafia in Kerala, passed away on Thursday after 24 years of battling wounds of a near-fatal accident. Shafiq was hit by an unidentified vehicle on his way home from work, leaving him confined to bed for nearly a quarter-of-a-century.

That accident changed the course of his life. Following the accident, he was left paralyzed for a while. He continued in the service with full cooperation from the police department and retired as Circle Inspector five years ago.

The upright officer joined as a Sub Inspector in 1987 and busted sand mafia rackets.

In 1997, when he was on his way to Kozhikode, he got off a train at Tirur railway station and the two-wheeler he was riding in was hit by a truck near his house in Thekkumuri.

Shafiq was knocked down and remained on the road unattended for more than half an hour, bleeding profusely. He was later taken to the hospital by the police. Soon, he was referred to a private hospital in Kozhikode and treated there for a while.

Investigations into the vehicle that hit the SI yielded no results. He had received threats from several offenders, including the sand mafia.

He returned to service for a while after treatment but had continued to reel from a lot of physical impediments.

Occasionally, he faced difficulty with body movements. He was eventually promoted to Deputy SP at the time of his retirement, Shafiq refused to accept.

Shafiq is a native of Kodungallur town in Thrissur. His wife Suhra is a secondary school teacher in Kadungathukundu. Only his son Shaisal is a doctor with MIMS Hospital in Kozhikode.

He had served the police stations in Karuvarkundu, Kalpakancherry, Tirur and Mavoor in Kozhikode as a Sub Inspector and as a Circle Inspector in Kozhikode Crime Branch.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.