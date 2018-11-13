Kerala Cop Booked for Pushing Man to Death Commits Suicide

The deputy superintendent of police of Kerala's Neyyattikara B Harikumar, who is an accused in the murder of a 32-year-old man, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday.The senior police officer was found dead at his residence in Kallamabalam in the morning, Mathrubhumi reported.B Harikumar had allegedly pushed 32-year-old Sanal Kumar, an electrician in Neyyattikara, under a moving car after the two entered into an argument on November 5.The victim, Sanal, sustained severe injuries in the incident and died later at a hospital, officials said. Trouble broke out on Monday night after Harikumar asked Sanal to move his car which he had parked on the side of the road.A scuffle ensued during which the official pushed Sanal in front of a moving car, local residents told television channels.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Kozhikode that the official has been suspended as the complaint was of a serious nature. An assistant superintendent of police (ASP) will probe the case, he said.The Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly, however, accused the state government of trying to derail the probe and called for a CBI inquiry into the case.