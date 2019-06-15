Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kerala Cop, Who Went Missing After 'Mental Torture' by Seniors, Found in Tamil Nadu

Kochi Central Police Station Circle Inspector V S Navas was reported missing since Thursday morning allegedly after an argument with his senior officer over the wireless set on Wednesday night.

PTI

Updated:June 15, 2019, 11:17 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kerala Cop, Who Went Missing After 'Mental Torture' by Seniors, Found in Tamil Nadu
Kochi Central Police Station Circle Inspector VS Navas.
Loading...

Kochi: A Circle Inspector of the Kochi city police, who went missing following an argument with his superior officer has been traced to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, police said Saturday. Kochi Central Police Station Circle Inspector V S Navas was reportedly found in Karur railway station by Tamil Nadu railway police.

A team of police personnel from the state has left for Tamil Nadu to bring him back, they said. He was reported missing since Thursday morning allegedly after an argument with his senior officer over the wireless set on Wednesday night.

His wife had alleged that Navas went missing due to the mental torture by his superior officers. He was also humiliated by them, she had claimed.

"My husband is an honest officer. He was compelled by some of his superiors to register fake cases. That had

actually troubled him mentally. I believe that such a situation might have prompted him to leave home," she told reporters here on Friday.

She had also petitioned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking a probe into the incident.

In her petition, she mentioned the humiliation Navas allegedly suffered at the hands of one official in the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank.

A special team headed by DCP G Poonguzhali was formed to probe the case based on a man-missing complaint filed by Navas's wife.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram