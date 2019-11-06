Kerala Couple, House Help Arrested for Sexual Assault on Minor, Recording Video of Incident

Kochi: A couple and their domestic help were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl, police said.

The 22-year-old domestic help, who was the prime accused in the case, surrendered before a court here following the arrest of the couple, the police said.

The three accused have been remanded in judicial custody, they said.

The alleged assault occurred a few months ago when the girl's family was living in a house rented out from the couple. The family complained that the domestic help sexually assaulted her with complete knowledge of the couple, they said.

The couple reportedly videographed the visuals of the assault, the police said.

The mobile phones of the couple have been seized and sent for a detailed examination, they said.

The main accused surrendered before the court on Wednesday afternoon after police intensified their search for him, police said.

The three have been charged under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), they added.

