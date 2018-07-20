Kerala Court Allows Inter-Faith Couple Receiving Death Threats to Live Together

A magistrate on Friday ruled that inter-faith couple Harrison and Shahana, who allegedly received death threats from Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists, can continue to live together.The couple had moved the Kannur court after Shahana’s relatives filed a missing complaint for her.The court allowed Shahana, a resident of Pappinisseri in Kannur, to be with Harrison after she expressed her willingness to live with her husband.The couple took to Facebook on Thursday to convey about the harassment they had faced since their marriage.The couple alleged in a video that SDPI activists had threatened to kill them and their families. Shahana even alleged that SDPI had offered a reward to kill them.“I am not able to contact my parents, go home or even approach the police. They are threatening to kill us, my parents and my sister. But we want to live together,” Harrison said in the video.In the video, Harrison expressed his fears of not wanting his life to end like Kevin—the infamous honour killing case in Kottayam where the bride's family abducted and killed the man.Harrison, a Christian, married Shahana some days back. However, trouble started to brew after the couple posted their wedding pictures on Facebook. ​