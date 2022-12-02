Kerala Court Convicts Two for Rape and Murder of Latvian Tourist in 2018

The Thiruvananthapuram additional sessions court on Friday found two men guilty of rape and murder of a Latvian tourist who had gone missing during a visit to Kovalam in 2018.

The accused, Udayakumar and Umesh were found guilty of all charges levelled by the prosecution including rape, murder, abduction, drugging, wrongful confinement and destruction of evidence.

The 33-year-old woman during her visit to Kerala with her sister for Ayurveda treatment went missing on March 14, 2018, near Kovalam. Her headless and decomposed body was found on April 20, nearly a month after she went missing.

According to the police, the two accused drugged the victim and took her to the forest area and then sexually assaulted and killed her. As per the investigation, the woman was killed on March 14, the same day she went missing.

The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced on Monday, December 5.

Her sister was allowed to witness the trial online.

Special public prosecutor advocate Mohan Raj said the body was found after 30 days and was highly decomposed. “There was no possibility of getting biological evidence from that body and still, police pursued all evidence and found circumstances," he said.

On whether he will seek the maximum punishment, advocate Mohan Raj said, “It depends. I have to go through the aggravating and mitigating circumstances regarding this. I will consider everything.”

“As an Indian, I feel relieved with this verdict," he added.

The sensational rape and murder of the tourist that shocked the people of the state was a difficult case. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed and collected all possible evidence.

The victim’s sister said that she is happy with her verdict. “It has happened. I can’t even believe it has happened. It’s a great day for me, my sister, and my family. There are not enough words to express my gratitude to all the people who heLped me achieve this,” she said.

She also thanked advocate Mohan raj, investigation officer, ACP JK Dinil, Inspector-General (IG) of the Police and the Investigation Officer of the case, P Prakash and ADGP Manoj Abraham.

