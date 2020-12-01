Kerala Court Directs Customs to Take Action against Officers Who Leaked Swapna Suresh's Statement

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court, Ernakulam on Tuesday directed Customs to file a report on the progress of investigation in the gold smuggling case every three months.

The court also directed the Commissioner of Customs to initiate strict disciplinary action against officers who leaked Swapna Suresh's statement to the press. The court order said, "Chief Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Cochin is directed to initiate steps to take strict disciplinary action against the erring and unethical officer/officers who caused the leakage of the petitioner's statement or/any portion that was submitted before this Court, without unreasonable delay, and file detailed report in sealed cover."

The order was given while considering a petition filed by Suresh to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the officers who leaked the statement and the media that published it. The court, however, dismissed the petition, but ordered the Chief Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Kochi to take strict disciplinary action against the erring officer.

Swapna Suresh is a key accused in the gold smuggling case. Customs had ceased about 30 kgs of gold that was brought in through a diplomatic baggage into Kerala from the UAE. The NIA and ED is conducting investigation in the case. Both the Customs and Enforcement Directorate have also arrested M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, in connection with the case.