Kerala Court Refuses Bail for CPI(M) Members Arrested under UAPA, Petitioners Likely to Approach HC

Kozhikode (Kerala): A court here on Wednesday dismissed the bail applications of two CPI(M) student activists, who were arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for allegedly distributing pro-Maoist pamphlets.

Thaha Fazal and Allan Shuhaib, who are students of Journalism and Law respectively and CPI(M)'s branch committee members, were arrested on November 2 from here, causing widespread criticism in the Left-ruled state.

The counsel of the two students told reporters that the Principal Sessions court had dismissed the bail pleas. The grounds on which the bail applications were dismissed will be known only after getting copies of the order, they said.

The court has permitted the counsels to meet the accused for an hour this evening. The petitioners are also likely to move the high court to quash the FIR against them and to seek bail. The two accused are under judicial custody till November 15.

The brother and aunt of Taha Fazal said they have faith in the judiciary and the police had presented "fabricated evidence".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.