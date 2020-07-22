Kerala Covid-19 Single-day Count Tops 1000 for First Time; New Discharge Protocol Introduced

The single-day count of coronavirus cases in Kerala on Wednesday crossed 1000 for the first time since January 30, when the first COVID-19 case was reported from the state.

With 1,038 positive cases the infection tally rose to 15,032, while 1.59 lakh people are under observation. A total of 785 cases reported on Wednesday had contracted the virus through contacts. The source of infection of 57 people are not known.

A new discharge protocol has been issued in the state. All the asymptomatic and mild symptomatic cases being treated at Covid First Line Treatment Centers will undergo an antigen test after 10 days and will be discharged on testing negative.

Earlier, an RTPCR test was conducted and only if it turned negative patients were discharged in the state.

Of the 8,818 active cases in the state 53 are in ICU and 9 are on ventilator support.

As the cases are increasing, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the situation is severe but the state is prepared to deal with this.

The chief minister added, "We have already undergone a complete lockdown. There are suggestions that there should be another lockdown. We might have to think about it. We will look into all the aspects and take a decision."

In Aluva at Kochi, a curfew has been imposed as the virus is spreading dangerously. "There is need to be more cautious and curfew has been imposed in Aluva and nearby panchayats including Choornikkara and Edathala," Vijayan said.

During the curfew, shops will remain open from 10 am to 2 pm and wholesale activities are to be carried out between 7 and 9 in the morning. Medical stores can remain open 24 hours.