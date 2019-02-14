English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MLA Who Called IAS Officer a ‘Woman With Brains’, To Face Action From Kerala CPI(M)
Devikulam legislator S Rajendran had made the controversial remarks on February 8 after Renu Raj had attempted to stop the unauthorised construction of a shopping complex in the tourist town of Munnar in Idukki district.
File photo of Devikulam MLA S Rajendran.
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M) on Thursday said it would initiate disciplinary action against
party MLA S Rajendran for his controversial remarks against the Devikulam sub-collector, after the young woman IAS officer tried to stop the unauthorised construction of a shopping complex in Munnar.
Party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the MLA's action was "immature" and action would be taken against him after examining the issue.
"Rajendran's action was immature. The party will take disciplinary action against him," he told reporters here when asked his reaction over the issue.
Devikulam legislator Rajendran had made the controversial remarks on February 8 after Renu Raj had attempted to stop the unauthorised construction of a shopping complex in the tourist town of Munnar in Idukki district.
Television channels had aired visuals showing the legislator making the disparaging comments that the sub-collector lacked brains and had no powers to intervene in the construction as building rules comes under the panchayat.
"She doesn't have brains. She studied only to become a collector. Such people will have only so much brains.
Should she not study the sketch, plans. A collector cannot intervene in a panchayat construction," the MLA had reportedly said.
Subsequently, the Kerala Women's Commission had registered a case against the MLA over the remarks.
The Kerala High Court had in a 2010 judgement said for any new construction in Munnar, a no-objection certificate had to be obtained.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
party MLA S Rajendran for his controversial remarks against the Devikulam sub-collector, after the young woman IAS officer tried to stop the unauthorised construction of a shopping complex in Munnar.
Party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the MLA's action was "immature" and action would be taken against him after examining the issue.
"Rajendran's action was immature. The party will take disciplinary action against him," he told reporters here when asked his reaction over the issue.
Devikulam legislator Rajendran had made the controversial remarks on February 8 after Renu Raj had attempted to stop the unauthorised construction of a shopping complex in the tourist town of Munnar in Idukki district.
Television channels had aired visuals showing the legislator making the disparaging comments that the sub-collector lacked brains and had no powers to intervene in the construction as building rules comes under the panchayat.
"She doesn't have brains. She studied only to become a collector. Such people will have only so much brains.
Should she not study the sketch, plans. A collector cannot intervene in a panchayat construction," the MLA had reportedly said.
Subsequently, the Kerala Women's Commission had registered a case against the MLA over the remarks.
The Kerala High Court had in a 2010 judgement said for any new construction in Munnar, a no-objection certificate had to be obtained.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 ‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Real-life Black Panther Seen for First Time in 100 Years Near Fictional Location of Wakanda
- Bumrah & Shami Have Led the Bowling Attack From the Front: Allott
- Amitabh Bachchan Cracks a Children's Day Joke on Valentine's Day and Twitter Can't Keep Calm
- No Love Lost: Congress Mocks BJP Bigwigs in Valentine's Day Cartoons
- Kangana Ranaut to Direct Her Own Biopic, Says 'It's Not a Propaganda Film'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results