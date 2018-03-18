English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala CPM Leader Jayarajan Faces Threat to life, Security Tightened
The BJP has alleged that the "death threat script has been written by CPI(M) and police in an attempt to glorify' Kannur district Secretary P Jayarajan and to create tension in Kannur".
Police sources said Kannur district Secretary P Jayarajan had been receiving such threats for some time.
Kannur/Thiruvananthapuram: Police have stepped up security for CPI(M) Kannur district Secretary P Jayarajan following an intelligence input about a threat to his life.
The Kannur district police chief has sent a circular to all police stations in the city to increase the CPI(M) leader's security in the light of this intelligence input, police sources said.
According to the circular, which was sent on Saturday, a 'quotation gang' led by Pranub, a murder case accused who is absconding, had been given money and a vehicle for this.
Jayarajan, who arrived in the state capital this morning to attend the party's state committee meeting, however, refused to react when media personnel asked him about the death threat.
Police sources said Jayarajan had been receiving such threats for some time.
Meanwhile, BJP alleged that the "death threat script has been written by CPI(M) and police in an attempt to glorify' Jayarajan and to create tension in Kannur".
BJP National council member and former state President V Muralidharan told reporters at Kozhikode that this was an attempt by the CPI(M), which had lost its face following the murder of Youth Congress worker Shuhaib, by its party workers last month, to regain its lost glory.
Kannur, the politically volatile northern district, has witnessed frequent clashes between the CPI(M) and BJP/RSS workers.
The Marxist leader had escaped an attempt on his life in 1999 while he was at home.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
