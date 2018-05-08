English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CPM Worker Hacked to Death in Kerala's Kannur, RSS Activist Killed in Retaliatory Attack
Blaming each other for the murders, both the BJP and CPM have called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Kannur and Mahe, a district under union territory of Puducherry, on Tuesday.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Thiruvananthapuram: Security has been fortified in Mahe and adjacent regions in Kerala’s political hotbed of Kannur district on Tuesday following as tense situation prevailing in the area after the murder of two men in their forties, each belonging to CPM and RSS on Monday night.
Blaming each other for the murders, both the organisations have called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Kannur and Mahe, a district under union territory of Puducherry, on Tuesday.
Both the murders, which took place in a gap of merely an hour, were politically motivated according to an FIR. Two platoons of Police from neighbouring Kasargod have been deployed in the area bordering Mahe and Kannur.
Kannipoyil Babu, 45, who was a member of the CPM local committee and a former councillor of Mahe municipality was hacked to death in Mahe, on Monday night. An hour after the killing, Parambathu Shamoj, 42, an auto driver and an RSS worker was murdered at New Mahe in Kannur district in a retaliatory attack.
According to Pallur Police, Babu was hacked by an unidentified gang at 9.45 pm about 200 meters away from his house under Pallur station limits. He sustained fatal injuries on the neck.
Barely an hour after the attack on Babu, Shamoj was hacked at Kallayi Market, a neighbouring place. According to Police, he was returning home by his autorickshaw when a gang waylaid the vehicle and hacked him. Shamoj, who sustained serious injuries, breathed his last while being taken to the Medical College hospital in Kozhikode, nearly 70 kilometres away from Thalassery.
In a press statement, the Kannur unit of CPM said that the murder shows that RSS is not ready to abandon the killer knife in Kannur where peace has been prevailing for some time.
"The brutal murder of K Babu, a former Councillor and an active member of the party, by the RSS activists, shows that they are in no mood to end the politics of violence that they have been carrying out. Babu had survived another attempt on his life last year. This murder was planned and executed by the RSS. The murder has happened after the arms training camp of RSS at Koothuparamba was over,’’ said the statement.
However, BJP which claimed innocence in the murder of Babu alleged that the murder of Shamoj was a planned one. “Neither the BJP nor the Sangh Parivar has any knowledge about the murder of CPM worker Babu. Even then, Shamoj was killed in a planned and retaliatory attack," said BJP district president P Sathyaprakashan in a statement.
Earlier in the day, Kannur police had recovered a number of crude bombs from Thillankery in the district.
Also Watch
Blaming each other for the murders, both the organisations have called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Kannur and Mahe, a district under union territory of Puducherry, on Tuesday.
Both the murders, which took place in a gap of merely an hour, were politically motivated according to an FIR. Two platoons of Police from neighbouring Kasargod have been deployed in the area bordering Mahe and Kannur.
Kannipoyil Babu, 45, who was a member of the CPM local committee and a former councillor of Mahe municipality was hacked to death in Mahe, on Monday night. An hour after the killing, Parambathu Shamoj, 42, an auto driver and an RSS worker was murdered at New Mahe in Kannur district in a retaliatory attack.
According to Pallur Police, Babu was hacked by an unidentified gang at 9.45 pm about 200 meters away from his house under Pallur station limits. He sustained fatal injuries on the neck.
Barely an hour after the attack on Babu, Shamoj was hacked at Kallayi Market, a neighbouring place. According to Police, he was returning home by his autorickshaw when a gang waylaid the vehicle and hacked him. Shamoj, who sustained serious injuries, breathed his last while being taken to the Medical College hospital in Kozhikode, nearly 70 kilometres away from Thalassery.
In a press statement, the Kannur unit of CPM said that the murder shows that RSS is not ready to abandon the killer knife in Kannur where peace has been prevailing for some time.
"The brutal murder of K Babu, a former Councillor and an active member of the party, by the RSS activists, shows that they are in no mood to end the politics of violence that they have been carrying out. Babu had survived another attempt on his life last year. This murder was planned and executed by the RSS. The murder has happened after the arms training camp of RSS at Koothuparamba was over,’’ said the statement.
However, BJP which claimed innocence in the murder of Babu alleged that the murder of Shamoj was a planned one. “Neither the BJP nor the Sangh Parivar has any knowledge about the murder of CPM worker Babu. Even then, Shamoj was killed in a planned and retaliatory attack," said BJP district president P Sathyaprakashan in a statement.
Earlier in the day, Kannur police had recovered a number of crude bombs from Thillankery in the district.
Also Watch
-
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch: Team India Selection - Siddarth Kaul Gets India Call-up, Rahane to Lead Against Afghanistan
- Apple iPhone X 'Plus' With Triple Lens Camera Set For 2019 Launch: Report
- Sachin Tendulkar Spotted Driving His BMW i8 in Mumbai, Lamborghini Huracan, Porsche 911 Joins the Drive [Video]
- Babu Nahi, Aap Bolo: Newlywed Sonam Kapoor Gets An 'Important' Advice Minutes After Her Wedding
- iPhone X Devices With FaceID Issue Will Get Replaced By Apple