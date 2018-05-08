CPM Worker Hacked to Death in Kerala's Kannur, RSS Activist Killed in Retaliatory Attack

Security has been fortified in Mahe and adjacent regions in Kerala’s political hotbed of Kannur district on Tuesday following as tense situation prevailing in the area after the murder of two men in their forties, each belonging to CPM and RSS on Monday night.Blaming each other for the murders, both the organisations have called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Kannur and Mahe, a district under union territory of Puducherry, on Tuesday.Both the murders, which took place in a gap of merely an hour, were politically motivated according to an FIR. Two platoons of Police from neighbouring Kasargod have been deployed in the area bordering Mahe and Kannur.Kannipoyil Babu, 45, who was a member of the CPM local committee and a former councillor of Mahe municipality was hacked to death in Mahe, on Monday night. An hour after the killing, Parambathu Shamoj, 42, an auto driver and an RSS worker was murdered at New Mahe in Kannur district in a retaliatory attack.According to Pallur Police, Babu was hacked by an unidentified gang at 9.45 pm about 200 meters away from his house under Pallur station limits. He sustained fatal injuries on the neck.Barely an hour after the attack on Babu, Shamoj was hacked at Kallayi Market, a neighbouring place. According to Police, he was returning home by his autorickshaw when a gang waylaid the vehicle and hacked him. Shamoj, who sustained serious injuries, breathed his last while being taken to the Medical College hospital in Kozhikode, nearly 70 kilometres away from Thalassery.In a press statement, the Kannur unit of CPM said that the murder shows that RSS is not ready to abandon the killer knife in Kannur where peace has been prevailing for some time."The brutal murder of K Babu, a former Councillor and an active member of the party, by the RSS activists, shows that they are in no mood to end the politics of violence that they have been carrying out. Babu had survived another attempt on his life last year. This murder was planned and executed by the RSS. The murder has happened after the arms training camp of RSS at Koothuparamba was over,’’ said the statement.However, BJP which claimed innocence in the murder of Babu alleged that the murder of Shamoj was a planned one. “Neither the BJP nor the Sangh Parivar has any knowledge about the murder of CPM worker Babu. Even then, Shamoj was killed in a planned and retaliatory attack," said BJP district president P Sathyaprakashan in a statement.Earlier in the day, Kannur police had recovered a number of crude bombs from Thillankery in the district.