CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#RRR#Budget2023
Home » News » India » Kerala Crime Branch Names State BJP Chief, 5 Others in Chargesheet for 'Bribing, Abducting Poll Candidate'
1-MIN READ

Kerala Crime Branch Names State BJP Chief, 5 Others in Chargesheet for 'Bribing, Abducting Poll Candidate'

By: Neethu Reghukumar

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 00:42 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala BJP president K Surendran. File pic/PTI

Kerala BJP president K Surendran. File pic/PTI

BSP nominee K Sundara was allegedly abducted, threatened, and bribed to withdraw nomination for the Manjeshwaram seat during the 2021 assembly elections. The BJP says that the chargesheet against K Surendran is a conspiracy by the Pinarayi Vijayan government

The Kerala crime branch has filed a chargesheet against Bharatiya Janata Party state president K Surendran and five others for allegedly bribing and kidnapping a “namesake” candidate for the Manjeshwaram seat during the 2021 assembly elections.

Bahujan Samaj Party nominee K Sundara was allegedly abducted, threatened, and bribed to withdraw the nomination.

Sundara himself told the media that he was kidnapped and was given Rs 2.5 lakh and a mobile phone to withdraw his nomination. Following this, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate for the Manjeshwaram constituency in the 2021 assembly elections, VV Rameshan, had filed a complaint.

The charges against the accused are under sections 171b, 172e, 506, 342 of the Indian Penal Code and under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A total of 115 witnesses have been mentioned.

The other accused include Manikanda Rai, Suresh Y, Sunilkumar alias Sunil Naik, Adv Balakrishna, and Lokesh Nonda.

Minister of state for external affairs and Kerala BJP leader V Muraleedharan in a press release said that the chargesheet against K Surendran is a conspiracy by the Pinarayi Vijayan government against his party. The minister said that the BJP cannot be destroyed by putting false cases against Surendran.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Neethu Reghukumar
Neethu Reghukumar, Principal Correspondent at CNN-News18, has 12 years of experience in both print and broadcast journalism. She covers politics, crim...Read More
Tags:
  1. BJP
  2. bribe
  3. election
  4. K Surendran
  5. kerala
  6. kidnap
  7. police
first published:January 12, 2023, 00:42 IST
last updated:January 12, 2023, 00:42 IST
Read More