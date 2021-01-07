Kerala Custodial Death: Judicial Commission Lambasts Police for Excesses on Victim

The Judicial Commission constituted by the state government to probe the custodial torture and death of Rajkumar from Neduumkandam who died in judicial custody in Peerumedu sub-jail on June 21, 2019, has lambasted the police. The single man commission of Justice Narayanakurup submitted its report to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after one and a half years.

The judge recommended that police officers who are found guilty in torture cases must be dismissed from service. The commission also recommended adequate compensation to the family of Rajkumar.

The commission blasted the police for its excesses on Rajkumar and confirmed that he had died of torture and beating in police custody. Justice Kurup said that he was beaten mercilessly and police used all brutal means to torture him. In the report he also said that the internal organs of Rajkumar were damaged in the beatings and he died of multi organ failure.

A postmortem on his body was conducted again on the insistence of the judicial commission.

Justice Kurup in his report mentioned that 73 witnesses were summoned and evidence collected in Rajkumar's death. He said that the witnesses had corroborated that Rajkumar was beaten up in the room of a Sub-Inspector as well as in the rest room on the first floor of the police station.

The commission collected evidence from Nedumkandam police station including the room of the Sub-Inspector, rest room, Taluk hospital and Rajkumar's residence.

The report stated that the circumstances that led to Rajkumar's arrest, custody and subsequent death were thoroughly examined.

Sub Inspector G Sabu was arrested by the CBI for the custodial death of Rajkumar, who was a financier at Nedumkandam in Idukki district.

The CBI which took over the case had deposed before the Kerala high court that Rajkumar was subjected to brutal torture and that he was in illegal custody of the Nedumkandam police from June 12 to June 19, 2019. He died in Peerumedu sub-jail on June 21, 2019.