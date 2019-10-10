Kerala Woman Accused of Killing Family Members with Cyanide Sent to Police Custody till October 16

Kozhikode: A court here on Thursday sent Jolly Joseph, arrested in connection with the death of her first husband following the consumption of cyanide-laced food in 2011, and two others to seven days in police custody.

Joseph, her close friend MS Mathew, and Prajikumar, a goldsmith, were produced before the Thamarassery judicial magistrate court, which remanded them to police custody till 5 pm on October 16.

A huge crowd, which had gathered in front of the court premises, booed the three accused when they were produced. A large number of police personnel had been posted to prevent any untoward incidents.

While being taken to the court, Prajikumar told the media that he was innocent and he had given cyanide to Mathew for killing rodents.

In their custody application, the police has listed four reasons, including Roy Thomas's addiction to liquor and blind faith in superstitions that prompted Jolly to eliminate him. The three are being questioned by the police.

Eight years after Roy's death, Jolly and two others were arrested on October 5 as police began a probe on the basis of a complaint received from Roy's brother.

Investigations into the death of five others members of the family between 2002-16 -- Roy's mother Annamma, father Tom Thomas, Annama's brother Mathew, one year old Alfine and her mother Sili are also on. Jolly married Roy's relative Shaju in 2017, whose wife and daughter died in 2016.

The Special Investigation Team, probing the case, has been expanded with totally 35 officers. The overall supervision will be in the hands of Northern range IGP Ashok Yadav.

