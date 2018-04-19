Kerala ‘Cyber Warriors’ Hack BJP's J&K Website, Demand Noose For Kathua Rape Accused

The official website of Bhartiya Janata Party’s Jammu & Kashmir unit was hacked on Thursday to demand justice for the 8-year-old girl who was gang-raped and murdered in Kathua.The homepage of the website shows that it was hacked by Team Kerala Cyber Warriors. The hack comes amid nationwide protests against the gruesome rape and murder and the politicisation of it.The hackers blamed the right-wing Hindu Ekta Manch, which had taken out protest rallies to demand the release of the accused, and BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir secretary for the communal angle given to the case.“Their dirty politics tried to protect the accused who brutally raped and murdered the girl,” reads the hacked website.“Due to communal violence, Indians have lost their faith in humanity, religions and castes are more valued than people these days…we will need to stand up together to drive India forward,” reads the display on the website.The hackers have also demanded a death sentence for the eight accused.On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was criticised even by former PM Manmohan Singh for his silence on the Unnao and Kathua rape incidents, said that “a child’s rape should not be politicised”.Amid a nationwide outrage over the Kathua and Unnao rape cases, Modi said "rape is rape" during the 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath' programme at the iconic Central Hall Westminster in London.The BJP Jammu & Kashmir website hack comes just hours after the Supreme Court of India’s website was hacked earlier on Thursday. A Brazilian hack team was suspected to be behind the attack.The website, supremecourtofindia.nic.in, displayed an image that resembled a ‘leaf’ and said ‘hackeado por HighTech Brazil HacTeam’ on top. The website is currently down.Earlier this month, the Ministry of Defence website was hacked. Several reports had then claimed that the website was hacked by Chinese hackers as it showed a Chinese character which translates to ‘Zen’.