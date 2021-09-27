Kerala: Dealer of Antique Items Held for Cheating People; Photo With State Cong Chief Surfaces

Monson Mavunkal, a Youtuber and a self-proclaimed antique collector, was arrested by the Crime Branch wing of Kerala Police from his residence at Cherthala in Alappuzha district on Sunday for allegedly cheating about Rs 10 crores from many people. He has been sent to judicial custody till October 6.

Meanwhile, many photos purportedly showing Mavunkal with KPCC chief K Sudhakaran, former DGP Loknath Behera, and serving ADGP Manoj Abraham in the state police have surfaced on social media. The police officials were seen purportedly posing with some of the items which have been claimed as antiques. However, Sudhakaran has strongly rejected the charge.

Behra, during his tenure, had asked the intelligence department to look into the matter and had also informed the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Mavunkal had allegedly fooled people by showing a forged bank statement stating that he has received Rs 2,65,000 crore by selling antiques. According to the complainant, Mavunkal told people that he needed Rs 10 crore to clear procedures to release the said money.

However, there is no such bank account, the Crime Branch has said.

Those who lost money had approached Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with a complaint.

Mavunkal had converted his house in Ernakulam district into a museum. He claimed that he has a collection of valuable items, including a throne used by Tipu Sultan, the first edition of the Holy Bible, the staff of Moses, and the silver coins Judas received for betraying Jesus, among many others.

He was held under Sections 420,468,471 of the IPC that deals with charges of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property and forgery for cheating.

