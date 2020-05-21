INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kerala's Coronavirus Death Toll Climbs to Four after 73-Year-Old Woman Succumbs to Infection

Representative image. (Reuters)

Representative image. (Reuters)

State health secretary Rajan Khobragade said three other people who travelled with the elderly woman in a car are under quarantine.

  • PTI Thiruvananthapuram
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 11:46 PM IST
Share this:

A 73-year old woman who returned to the state from Mumbai and tested positive for COVID-19 died here late on Thursday night, officials said. This is the fourth COVID-19 death in Kerala.

The three other deaths include that of a four-month-old baby girl. State health secretary Rajan Khobragade said three other people who travelled with the elderly woman in a car are under quarantine.

"She got permission to reach Kerala border on May 22. But she arrived by car yesterday itself along with three other people. They all have been put under quarantine.She was uncomfortable yesterday itself and was admitted to hospital. Her samples were sent for testing and was confirmed positive today," Khobragade said.

The Thrissur District Medical Officer (DMO) said the patient was diabetic and suffered from high blood pressure and breathing difficulties.

"She was admitted to Chavakkad Taluk hospital on May 20.The district administration had decided to shift her to the medical college hospital as her condition worsened. But she passed away before that," said the DMO statement.

Kerala registered 24 COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday, all returnees from abroad and other states, taking the tally to 690 while over 80,000 are under observation.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading