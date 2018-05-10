English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2018 Annonced on keralaresults.nic.in. Steps to Check
The Kerala Result 2018 or DHSE Plus Two Result 2018 available on the official website keralaresults.nic.in. The Kerala Secondary Education Board KSEB conducted the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education Class 12 Exams from March 7-March 27.
(Image: News18.com)
Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 | The Kerala Secondary Education Board KSEB, also known as the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education DECLARED the Kerala Results 2018, Kerala Board Class 12 Result 2018 on May 10 at 11 am. The Kerala Secondary Education Board published the Kerala Result 2018 or Kerala Class 12 Results 2018, DHSE Plus Two Result 2018 on the Kerala Board's official website keralaresults.nic.in.
The Kerala Secondary Education Board (KSEB) conducted the DHSE plus two Examination held from March 7-March 27. The KSEB Kerala Secondary Education Board's Kerala DHSE Results 2018 or KeralaClass 12 Results 2018 will also be available on examresults.net, kerala.indiaresults.com
MERIT LIST
Kerala DHSE results declared 83.75%
Kannur top scoring district - 86.7%
Least scoring district - pathanamthitta - 77.1%
Steps one need to follow to check the Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2018:
Step 1: Login to the official website keralaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the desired board button, Kerala Result 2018, Kerala Plus Two Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the desired board button Kerala Board Class 12 Result 2018
Step 4: Fill in your Registration Number. Your Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 will be displayed.
Step 5: The Kerala Plus Two Results will include information like your Hall Ticket Number, Name of the Student, Grade Points, and Result.
Step 6: Take a print out of your DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 for future reference
All students, private and regular, can check their Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 on this page. Students can also check their DHSE Plus Two result 2018 or Kerala result 2018 via SMS
SMS - KERALA12<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER - Send it to 56263
