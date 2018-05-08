GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2018 Releasing on May 10 at keralaresults.nic.in: How to Check

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education DHSE or Kerala Secondary Education Board will be releasing the Kerala DHSE Results 2018 or Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results on the official website Keralaresults.nic.in. The Kerala Secondary Education Board (KSEB), also known as the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education DHSE conducted the Kerala DHSE plus two Examination from March 7- March 27.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2018, 1:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2018 Releasing on May 10 at keralaresults.nic.in: How to Check
(Image: News18.com)
The Kerala Secondary Education Board (KSEB), also known as the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education DHSE will be declaring the Kerala DHSE Results 2018 or Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results on May 10. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education DHSE, also known as Kerala Secondary Education Board will be releasing the Kerala DHSE Results 2018 or Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results, DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 on the Kerala Board's official website keralaresults.nic.in.

The Kerala Secondary Education Board (KSEB), also known as the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education DHSE conducted the Kerala DHSE plus two Examination for the academic year 2017-18. The  Kerala DHSE Class 12 exams 2018 held from March 7- March 27.  The KSEB Kerala Secondary Education Board's Kerala DHSE Results 2018 or Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result will also be available on examresults.netkerala.indiaresults.com

Steps one need to follow to check the Kerala DHSE Result 2018, Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results: 

Step 1: Logon to the official website keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the desired board button, Kerala Result 2018,  Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the desired board button, Kerala DHSE Results 2018,  Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2018

Step 4: Fill in your Registration Number. Your Kerala DHSE Result 2018 will be displayed.

Step 5: The Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2018 will include information like your Hall Ticket Number, Name of the Student, Grade Points, and Result.

Step 6: Take a print out of your DHSE Kerala Result 2018 or DHSE Plus Two Result 2018

All students, private and regular, can check their Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 on this page. Students can also check their DHSE Kerala result 2018 or DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2018  via SMS

Get Kerala DHSE Result 2018 via SMS KERALA DHSE RESULTS 2018 - CLASS 12 RESULT ON MOBILE - SMS
 SMS - KERALA12<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER - Send it to 56263

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow

After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow

Recommended For You