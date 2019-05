Kerala DHSE Result 2019: Kerala Class 12 Results Declared at keralaresults.nic.in; 84.33% Students Pass

The Kerala Secondary Education Board (KSEB), also known as the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) announced Kerala Class 12 Result 2019 today at 11 am. The DHSE released the Kerala Class 12 Result 2019 on the Kerala Board's official website keralaresults.nic.in . The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education located in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala had released the Kerala 12th examination schedule.The class 12 exam time table 2019 Kerala was released on November 13, 2019. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education conducted the Class 12th (DHSE) Examination for academic year 2019-19 from March 6-27, 2019. (മലയാളത്തിൽ വായിക്കാം) Total students - 3,11,375Pass Percentage -84.33%Top District - Wayanad (87.44%)Open school candidates - 20,610 (Passing % - 43.48%)Regular & combination school candidates - science stream - 1,54,112 (Passing % -76.04%)Arts - 78 (Passing % -93.53%)Science - 86%Arts - 83.44%Humanities - 79%Technical - 69%Commerce - 84.33%Step 1: Logon to the official website keralaresults.nic.in Step 2: Look for the desired board button, Kerala Result 2019, Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2019Step 3: Click on the desired board button, Kerala DHSE Results 2019, Kerala DHSE Kerla 12 Result 2019Step 4: Fill in your Registration Number. Your Kerala DHSE Result 2019 will be displayed.Step 5: The Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2019 will include information like your name, hall ticket number, Grade Points.Step 6: Take a print out of your DHSE Kerala Result 2019 or DHSE class 12 Result 2019 for future reference.All students, private and regular, can check their Kerala Class 12th Result 2019 on this page. Students can also check their Kerala DHSE result 2019 via SMS- SMSSMS -