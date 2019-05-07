Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kerala DHSE Result 2019: Kerala Class 12 Results to be Announced Tomorrow at keralaresults.nic.in; Links Here

The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will announce the class 12 results on May 8 on its official website keralaresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 7, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kerala DHSE Result 2019: Kerala Class 12 Results to be Announced Tomorrow at keralaresults.nic.in; Links Here
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Kerala DHSE Result 2019 | The Kerala Secondary Education Board (KSEB), also known as the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will announce Kerala Class 12 Result 2019 on May 8 (tomorrow) at 11 am. The DHSE will release the Kerala Class 12 Result 2019 on the Kerala Board's official website keralaresults.nic.in. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education located in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala had released the Kerala 12th examination schedule.

The class 12 exam time table 2019 Kerala was released on November 13, 2019. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education conducted the Class 12th (DHSE) Examination for academic year 2019-19 from March 6-27, 2019.

Steps to follow to check the Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2019:

Step 1: Logon to the official website keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the desired board button, Kerala Result 2019, Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2019

Step 3: Click on the desired board button, Kerala DHSE Results 2019, Kerala DHSE Kerla 12 Result 2019

Step 4: Fill in your Registration Number. Your Kerala DHSE Result 2019 will be displayed.

Step 5: The Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2019 will include information like your name, hall ticket number, Grade Points.

Step 6: Take a print out of your DHSE Kerala Result 2019 or DHSE class 12 Result 2019 for future reference.

All students, private and regular, can check their Kerala Class 12th Result 2019 on this page. Students can also check their Kerala DHSE result 2019 via SMS

KERALA DHSE RESULTS 2019 - CLASS 12 RESULT ON MOBILE - SMS
SMS - KERALA12REGISTRATION NUMBER - Send it to 56263

The DHSE or Class 12th Board exams are conducted by the Kerala Education Board every year. The Higher Secondary Examination is the last school leaving examination for students to ace before gaining admission to graduate programs across the country.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram