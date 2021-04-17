india

Kerala: Dog Tied to Scooter, Dragged on Road, Police Register Case
Kerala: Dog Tied to Scooter, Dragged on Road, Police Register Case

Image for representation

The incident comes four months after a pet dog was tied to a car and dragged along the road in Kochi in December last year.

In yet another act of cruelty against canines in Kerala, a pet dog was tied to a two-wheeler and dragged along a road at Edakkara in Malappuram. district on Saturday. Police have registered a case. A video of the incident has gone viral. The animal’s agony came to an end after some people forcibly stopped the scooter in which two people were riding.

The dog had some injuries on its legs, police said.

The incident comes four months after a pet dog was tied to a car and dragged along the road in Kochi in December

last year.

The video of the incident, taken by an eyewitness, had gone viral following which police had arrested a man, who

had driven the vehicle.

first published:April 17, 2021, 22:27 IST