Kerala Driver Says he's Being Pressurised to Withdraw Assault Case Against IPS Officer's Daughter
Both the driver and the Kerala ADGP’s daughter had lodged complaints against each other at the Museum Police Station on Thursday.
Kerala Police driver Abdul Kareem Gavaskar undergoing treatment at a local hospital. (TV grab)
Thiruvananthapuram: Abdul Kareem Gavaskar, a Kerala Police driver who was allegedly thrashed and abused by the daughter of a senior IPS officer, has said that he is being pressurised to withdraw the case against her.
Both the driver and the Kerala ADGP’s daughter have lodged complaints against each other at the Museum Police Station on Thursday.
She had allegedly abused and hit him with her phone for arriving late to pick her up.
“Inside the car, she told me that she will shoot me. Police must examine the CCTV footage in which she is assaulting me,” said Gavaskar, who is undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has promised Gavaskar’s wife of stringent action against the guilty.
The police has booked Gavaskar under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), which is a non-bailable offence and 294 (obscene acts and songs).
The police have also registered a case against Snigdha Kumar, the daughter of ADGP (battalion) Sudesh Kumar, under IPC Sections 294-B (verbal abuse), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from performing his/her duty- bailable offence) and 324 (causing hurt using weapons).
According to Gavaskar, the incident occurred after Snigdha and her mother finished their morning walk at the museum premises in the city on Thursday. There was a delay on the driver’s part in bringing the vehicle to the gate immediately after they finished their morning walk.
Snigdha, who was annoyed at this, started abusing him verbally after getting into the car. After nearly 100 meters, the driver stopped the car, saying he could no longer drive if she continues to use such foul language against him.
A furious Snigdha stepped out of the car and thrashed him on his neck with her mobile phone, Gavaskar told News18. He later sought treatment at the Government District Hospital at Peroorkada for the injury he suffered in the attack.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
