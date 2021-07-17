Kerala Eases Lockdown Till 20 July Due to Bakrid; Check What's Open and Closed

The Kerala government on Saturday relaxed Covid-19 lockdown restrictions on 18, 19, and 20 July in view of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) celebrations.

Kerala on Saturday recorded 16,148 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection caseload to 31,46,981, while the toll rose to 15,269 with 114 more deaths. As many as 13,197 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 30,06,439, leaving 1,24,779 active cases, a state government release said.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 10.76 per cent. There are currently 3,99,634 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 3,74,822 are in home or institutional quarantine and 24,812 in hospitals.

The state government issued new guidelines under five categories of districts based on the test positivity rates. TPR below 5 is category A, between 5 to 10 is category B, 10 to 15 is category C and TPR above 15 is category ‘D’.

Here are the new rules:

• Apart from shops selling essential items in the A, B and C category, shops selling clothes, shoes, electronic items, fancy and jewellery will now be allowed to open till 8 pm.

• In places of worship, up to 40 people who have recieved at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed to enter.

• Shops in the ‘D’ category will be allowed to open only on Monday.

• In the ‘A’ and ‘B’ categories, beauty parlours and barber shops are permitted to open with staff who have received at least one dose of vaccine.

• The government has also allowed film shooting in A and B however with strict Covid protocol.

