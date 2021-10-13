Kerala Education Minister, 5 Left Leaders To Face Trial in Assembly Ruckus Case As CJM Rejects Petition

The Court of Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Thiruvananthapuram rejected on Wednesday the discharge petition of Kerala education minister V Sivankutty and five other Left leaders in connection with the assembly ruckus case.

On March 13, 2015, the LDF protested against then finance minister KM Mani, under Oommen Chandy-led UDF government, in the bar bribe scam and had tried to stop him from presenting the budget, which led to a ruckus in the state assembly. The accused had damaged the Speaker’s dais, chair and electronic systems worth Rs 2.2 lakh.

Besides Sivankutty, former ministers EP Jayarajan and KT Jaleel, former MLAs K Kunjahammed Master, CK Sadasivan and K Ajith will face trial in the case under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. While Ajith is a Communist Party of India leader, all others are from the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

The opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front had demanded the resignation of Sivankutty in view of the fresh development.

The Supreme Court in July dismissed a petition filed by the Left government seeking nod to withdraw the case.

Recently, the accused maintained that the video footage of the ruckus in the House was doctored.

