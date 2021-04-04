Kerala Elections 2021: Pinarayi Vijayan Gets Richer by Rs 11.59 Lakh, His Predecessor’s Assets Up by Rs 3.31 Crore

The income of incumbent Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has increased by Rs 11.59 lakh (11 per cent) between 2016-2021, while his predecessor and Congress leader Oommen Chandy has witnessed a jump of Rs 3.31 crore, according to a report released by Kerala Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms on Sunday.

The Kerala Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms has analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 84 re-contesting MLAs in the Kerala assembly elections 2021.

The report also mentioned that the assets of Chandy, a Congress MLA from Puthupally, has witnessed a jump of 267 per cent — from 1.24 crore in 2016 to Rs 4.55 crore in 2021.

The former Kerala chief minister, who served the office between 2004-2006 and 2011-2016, has declared “allowances” as his source of income. His spouse has pension as the source of income.

On the other hand, Vijayan’s assets grew by Rs 11.59 lakh since 2016 — up from Rs 1.07 crore in 2016 to Rs 1.18 crore in 2021.

Vijayan, a sitting MLA and candidate from Dharmadam seat, has declared that his source of income is salary and allowance as Chief Minister. His wife’s source of income is pension.

Among those who witnessed the highest jump in assets was PV Anvar, an Independent MLA, from Nilambur constituency.

He has declared maximum increase in assets with a rise of Rs 49.75 crores — from Rs 14.38 crore in 2016 to Rs 64.14 crore in 2021.

“Assets of Anoop Jacob of Kerala Congress (Jacob) from Piravom constituency has increased by Rs 8.97 crore, from Rs 9.75 crore in 2016 to Rs 18.72 crore in 2021. Assets of V Abdurahiman of the National Secular Conference from Tanur constituency has risen by Rs 7.07 crore, from Rs 10.10 crore in 2016 to Rs 17.17 crore in 2021,” the report mentioned.

The average assets of the 84 re-contesting MLAs fielded by various parties, including Independents, in 2016 was Rs 2.18 crore.

“The average asset of these 84 re-contesting MLAs in 2021 is Rs 3.33 crore. The average asset growth for these re-contesting MLAs, between the Kerala assembly elections of 2016 and 2021, is Rs 1.14 crore. Average percentage growth in assets for these re-contesting MLAs is 52 percent,” the report said.

The 140-member Kerala assembly is going for polls on April 6 and results will be declared on May 2.