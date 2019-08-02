Kerala Engineering Student Dies in Freak Mishap, Case Filed Against Bus Driver
Gayathri, a final year student of Rajadhani Institute of Engineering and Technology here, was taken to a hospital where she died without responding to treatment, the police said.
Representative image.
Thiruvananthapuram: In a freak mishap, a college student was killed on Friday when she was dragged to a distance as her bag's strap got entangled in the open door of the bus while alighting from it police said.
Gayathri (19), a final year student of Rajadhani Institute of Engineering and Technology here, was taken to a hospital where she died without responding to treatment, the police said.
A case has been registered against the bus driver and conductor under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence), they said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Posts Another Photo with Late Boyfriend, Says 'I Miss You'
- Hasan Ali Confirms August 20 as Marriage Date
- Foodies Alert: Here is How Zomato Infinity Dining Gets You Access to The Entire Menu
- Kareena Kapoor is the Bride We All Want to Be in New Magazine Photoshoot
- Ronaldo Has Had a Greater Career Than Messi: Virat Kohli