Kerala Engineering Student Dies in Freak Mishap, Case Filed Against Bus Driver

Thiruvananthapuram: In a freak mishap, a college student was killed on Friday when she was dragged to a distance as her bag's strap got entangled in the open door of the bus while alighting from it police said.

Gayathri (19), a final year student of Rajadhani Institute of Engineering and Technology here, was taken to a hospital where she died without responding to treatment, the police said.

A case has been registered against the bus driver and conductor under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence), they said.

