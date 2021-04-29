Kerala: Ernakulam Police Bust Fake RT-PCR Certificate Racket

The Ernakulam rural police have busted a racket issuing fake RT-PCR negative certificates and arrested one person.

The man was identified as Sajit Mondal, a native of Murshidabad. The police have recovered four laptops and Rs 8 lakh.

According to the police, the accused has been running a shop in Muvattupuzha that offered online ticket booking and other services.

To enter states like West Bengal a negative RT-PCR certificate is mandatory. The shop issued such certificates bearing names of labs and hospitals based in the Ernakulam and Kottayam districts.

The police took action after complaints from a hospital.

Mondal has been arrested under Sections 269, 465, 469 of the Indian Penal Code — these are sections that deal with negligent acts and forgery.

The police have also recovered copies of fake identity cards bearing names of people belonging to other states.

