Kerala Excise Dept on the Lookout for People who Planted Cannabis Saplings on World Environment Day 

The Excise Department in Kerala has launched search operations for people who posted photos after planting cannabis saplings on the wayside on World Environment Day. The saplings were found along the by lane leading to Bypass road from Kurishadi Junction near Mangad in Kollam district.

Local residents grew suspicious about the activity before informing the Excise department about it. Circle Inspector of Excise Special Squad T. Rajeev and the team soon reached the spot to confirm the same.

Saplings as tall as 30 centimeters and 60 centimeters each were identified. A man hailing from Kandachira, who was earlier caught for a case related to possession of Cannabis, is suspected to be one of the culprits.

Officers conducted another search operation under Mangad Bypass bridge over a similar tip-off. But the plants were found destroyed prior to their arrival.

Assistant Excise Commissioner B. Suresh had told media that the people involved in it may be arrested soon. Excise preventive officer M. Manoj Lal, Nirmalan Thampi, Binulal Civil Excise Officers Gopakumar, Sreenath, Anilkumar, Julian Cruz and driver Nithin were part of the team that launched an inspection.

